In a testament to her status as a fashion icon, Rihanna has still managed to give yet another major statement at last night's Met Gala — even though she skipped out on the red carpet.

Currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, Rihanna understandably decided to opt out of this year's Met Gala but her presence still managed to be felt in spite of her lack of attendance. A part of their teaser coverage, Vogue shared a video of Rihanna and her baby bump rendered as a statue on display in the halls of the Met. Drawing inspiration from her recent cover shoot for the publication, Vogue made sure that the singer was still at the Met Gala in spirit, tapping animation studio ApeManRobot to create the marble likeness.

“The statue of 'Eirene (The Personification of Peace)' is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover,” the magazine captioned the post. Rihanna gave the statue her stamp of approval on Twitter as well, writing "shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!"

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky recently celebrated the impending arrival of their first child together with a rave themed baby shower. The couple apparently invited a group of close friends and family to the intimate yet "over the top" affair which saw guest dress in neon colors and go home with an assortment of party favors. Attendees weren't allowed to photograph or film the function but we did get to see the 90s throwback shirt, which read "I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt," that guests received as parting gifts.