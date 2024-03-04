Rich the Kid Brings Us Inside Courrèges

Last week, Courrèges showed its Fall 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week with a fun front row that included rapper Saweetie, pop star Charli XCX, K-pop group Itzy and rapper Rich the Kid.

The collection itself explored themes of sensuality and futurism, following in the footsteps of the brand's founder André Courrèges, and taking inspiration from fetish culture and Courrèges' fascination with outer space and astronauts through a '60s lens. Models, wearing trench coats and slinky dresses, walked to the soundtrack of a woman's deep breathing as the floor expanded and contracted along with it.

Bopping around the Paris shows this season is Rich the Kid, who announced in 2023 that he's working on Rich Forever 5, reuniting again with Famous Dex and Jay Critch. The trio released their single "Rich & Reckless" in January and, shortly after, Rich announced his fourth studio album, Life's a Gamble. Last month, the rapper was featured with Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign and Playboi Carti on the song "Carnival," which peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

During his time at Paris Fashion Week, Rich the Kid gave PAPER an exclusive look into the Courrèges Fall 2024 show. See all the photos, below.