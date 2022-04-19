Revolve has issued an apology for its Coachella-adjacent event that’s now been compared to the infamous Fyre Festival and its accompanying disaster.

The fashion brand threw a Revolve Festival on April 16 and 17, bringing out tons of influencers and was to include Instagrammable activations and performances by huge artists. But videos and reports about the event’s turnout, that are pouring in, paint it as a transportation disaster that’s one for the books.

TikToker Averie Bishop has been vocal about the problems with buses as well as dangerous conditions (like being stuck in the heat) that her and others had to deal with. Another TikTok, Hannah Kosh, explained that she saw people passing out just waiting for buses to get to the event.

People ultimately got in and appeared to have had a good time, but the fact of the matter is that, for many, transportation problems ultimately left them unable to attend and get the experience that they were promised. This resulting trickery has been compared to the 2017 Fyre Festival that has become synonymous with live music experiences that don’t live up to the hype.

Today (April 19), Revolve has spoken out about the festival — first insisting that it had the of best intentions when creating the event.

“In anticipation of the high level of interest in attending REVOLVE Festival this year, REVOLVE worked closely with all appropriate city and safety authorities to ensure a safe and secure path for guests to access the 2-day invitation-only event,” revealed a company representative to E! News .

“With an event of this magnitude, city regulations mandate an off-site location for guest check-in and parking, as well as licensed shuttle transportation to and from the venue,” it continued. “The off-site lot was set up with guest parking, as well as rideshare drop-off and pickup access with added WiFi for car booking, restrooms, shade, water, medics and security.”

"As the festival was reaching capacity late Saturday afternoon," the statement reads, "shuttle access to the venue was limited in order to remain in compliance with safety requirements causing longer wait times for entry and resulting in some guests not being able to attend the festival. The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us and we will always make that a priority."

The company’s statement wrapped up with an apology for what people had to deal with. “We sincerely apologize to all the guests who were impacted,” the representative said. “We will always strive to provide a great experience and we promise to do better.”