Calling all Watchmen fans! Italian couture house Schiaparelli is partnering with Christie's to auction off a selection of custom looks worn by Regina King to the 72nd Emmy Awards, where she accepted her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role on the HBO Max series.

Christie's just launched an online sale for the one-of-a-kind pieces, and the bidding will be open from today until October 30. All of the proceeds from the special auction will directly benefit the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance — a program designed to empower young women across the globe through education.

For those of you located in Los Angeles, the designs will be on public display at Christie's Beverly Hills gallery-front, where you can get a closer look at the Maison's detailed craftsmanship through the glass or by private appointment.

Two custom Schiaparelli looks — both designed by artistic director Daniel Roseberry — are up for sale. The first is a haute couture asymmetric bustier dress in electric blue, elevated by embroidered faille with 250 encrusted, multicolored jewels, which required 270 hours of work and 12 meters of silk faille to construct. The second is a ready-to-wear double-breasted wool suit with bijoux buttons and matching trousers in the label's signature "shocking pink," which king styled on the night with her own shirt honoring Breonna Taylor.

"Working with Schiaparelli has been very gratifying," King said in a statement. "They are an historic brand that represents class and a positive work ethic which are the same values I try to live by. Supporting the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance is another example of why working with Schiaparelli has been so rewarding."

Additionally, Schiaparelli will be gifting the original sketch of each look, signed by both Roseberry and King themselves, along with a complimentary alteration service to each piece's new owner.

Place your bid on the Regina King-approved Schiaparelli designs, here.