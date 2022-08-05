Ranveer Singh is clearly not afraid to bare it all. After debuting his derriere last month on PAPER, the Indian superstar quickly became the centerpiece of cultural debates, memes and other internet discourse, even landing himself in legal trouble when an NGO filed a complaint against Singh for hurting "the sentiments of women." (Speak for yourself.)

Now, he's being asked to ditch his pants, again, for a good cause. In an open letter, PETA India invited Singh to be the new face of their "Try Vegan" campaign by appearing nude in an advertisement. The tagline? "All Animals Have the Same Parts – Try Vegan." The same messaging was used in a 2010 billboard, featuring Pamela Anderson with her body marked like a collection of cuts of meat.

The splash caused by Singh’s photoshoot seemed like the perfect way to make ripples to Sachin Bangera, Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations of PETA India.

“As we all know, Ranveer’s photoshoot was quite well-received,” Bangera said. “Also, during one of his Instagram interactions with his fans, he revealed that he was on a vegan diet for the film he was shooting then, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. So, we thought he could be the perfect face for the campaign.”

Although it’s not only his face they’re interested in...

The international campaign, entitled "I would rather go naked," is one of their many celebrity initiatives to highlight the benefits of eating vegan and encourage people to go plant-based. Citing Anushka Sharma, Joaquin Phoenix, Kartik Aaryan, and Natalie Portman as past participants, PETA India wants to make Singh their crown jewel.

Singh has yet to respond to the request or speak out about his internet-breaking butt, but we hope to see much more of him soon for the sake of our furry friends.