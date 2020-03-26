Fashion's contributions to coronavirus relief efforts just got a major boost. This morning, Ralph Lauren joined the cause with a $10 million donation to help his company's employees and the communities affected by the pandemic.

"We believe that no matter who you are or where you are from, we are all connected," said Lauren in a statement, per WWD. "That is why we are taking significant action to help our teams and communities through this crisis."

Via the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation, the funds will be distributed to several entities including: the Emergency Assistance Foundation, World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and a $1 million pledge to the CFDA/ Vogue's new initiative A Common Thread.

The company, which has been among the many brands forced to close stores around the world, is also making 25,000 isolation gowns and 250,000 masks with its US manufacturing partners to fight against virus transmission.