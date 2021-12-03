By now, you probably know that blush is 2021’s favorite makeup product.

Thanks to celebrity makeup artists like Ariel Tejada and Ash K Holm, this year saw an influx of blush sculpting the cheeks of your favorite stars. Of course, this trickled its way over to TikTok where beauty creators replicated looks and pushed the blush craze even further.

Now, there's a budding sub-category within the blush market that's really taking off. When you think of blush, you most likely picture a rosy pink shade, like Kylie Jenner’s famous Dior blush (that she didn’t actually end up using... we’re not entirely sure).

If you’re anything darker than a medium beige, though, rosy pink might not be as flattering on you. Thanks to TikTok, we’re seeing more creators break down blush shades that may not be as popular, but work for various skin tones significantly better than the traditional option.

Burnt orange or red-toned blush shades are beautiful on deep-dark skin tones and dusty rose-colored blush looks incredible on medium-olive skin. Right now, the new craze is purple, which is flattering on many skin tones. In fact, it might actually be the most universal shade of blush.

A few viral purple blushes have dominated TikTok, including Nudestix Moodie Blu, a blue-toned magenta shade. When it comes to purple blush, it seems beauty lovers prefer cream over powder because purple can be such a strong shade and cream makes it easier to blend out.

@missdarcei @missdarcei Reply to @big_bewbz A purple blush?? @Fenty Beauty Drama Cla$$ #makeup #makeupreview #blush #viral

@rachelrigler @rachelrigler thoughts on purple blush?? 💜🤔 #blush #makeup #beauty #purpleblush

Shop a few of our favorite purple blushes, below: