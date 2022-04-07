Who’s more iconic than Prince? The legendary artist, over the course of his decades long-career, is remembered not just for genre-defying music, but also the ways in which he spoke up and out for what he believed in. A newly unearthed clip shows that he wasn’t just outspoken on stage — but also an outspoken kid, years before he ever reached superstardom.

This clip was filmed in 1970 and features Prince Rogers Nelson, back then, an 11-year-old with a fierce look in his eyes, speaking about a teachers’ strike in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he attended school. A reporter asks him if the school’s kids support the teacher’s striking, and Prince proudly says so.

SEE FOR YOURSELF: While unearthing footage from the 1970 Minneapolis teachers' strike, WCCO uncovered something precious -- previously unseen footage of an 11-year-old Prince! | FULL STORY: https://t.co/dz7grOfpQW pic.twitter.com/UE32rCSMNt

— WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) April 4, 2022

“I think they should get a better education too,” he says. “And I think they should get some more money because they be working extra hours for us and all that stuff.”

Prince’s clip was discovered by Minnesota BCS News affiliate WCCO who announced that it found the footage of the late artist while going over footage of the 1970 strike to restore it and add context to teacher strikes that happened throughout the United States in March.

The station’s production manager Matt Liddy claimed that he was the first to spot Prince. “I immediately went out to the newsroom and started showing people, and saying, ‘I’m not going to tell you who I think this is, but who do you think this is?’”

After everyone agreed that they thought it was Prince, the complicated part began — confirming that it was actually him. The station initially hired a specialist to extract the audio and, also, they tried to track down his classmates. After these yielded no results, WCCO consulted an historian who was able to get in touch with a member from Price’s first band, Grand Central, who made the final confirmation.