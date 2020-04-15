Pornhub Launches 'Scrubhub' Hand Washing Campaign

Pornhub has launched "Scrubhub," a new campaign championing hand washing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to giving models 100% of their sales and offering everyone a free month of their premium service, the adult streaming platform has partnered with Ani Acopian and Suzy Shinn — the creators of Amazon Dating — to encourage people to practice proper hygienic procedures.

According to the site, the safe-for-work parody will feature a collection of satirical videos by both Pornhub models and everyday people, as well as twice-daily live stream takeovers with musicians, comedians, and other performers.

"Over the past few weeks, the one thing that has been repeated by literally everyone – politicians, scientists, celebrities, and athletes – has been the importance of washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water to protect against this virus," Pornhub Vice President Corey Price said, before touching on how all of the memes and challenges are indicative of hand washing's pop cultural impact.

"We thought this presented a unique opportunity for Pornhub to bring some joy to something that has become so mundane and repetitive. Sometimes lighthearted content can be cathartic and help foster a sense of social cohesion," Price added. "Let's all come together and do our part to stay safe and ultimately defeat this virus."

That said, it's not just a gag. According to the creators, all donations collected via Scrubhub will go toward LA's Frontline Foods organization to feed hospital workers and Invisible Hands, which is a NYC program that delivers groceries and supplies to the elderly, disabled, and immunocompromised.

"We wanted to take something as mundane as washing your hands and make it entertaining in the only way we know how (by taking a joke way too far). Scrubhub started as a fun idea that, thanks to Pornhub's platform, we've turned into a destination for creativity and connection for the greater good," Acopian and Shinn said in a statement. "We're proud to be partnering with our friends at Invisible Hands and Frontline Foods to make a difference and raise money for those affected by COVID-19."

Check out Scrubhub, here.