Sex outside of marriage isn’t as unholy as you'd think, according to the pope.

Recently Michel Aubetit, the Archbishop of Paris, stepped down from his position after a French publication brought forth the allegation that he had a sexual affair with an unnamed woman. In his particular role, of course, this is big no-no as he’s expected to follow the rules of clerical celibacy and abstain from sex.

Now, Pope Francis has issued his own thoughts on the matter, stating definitively: sex isn’t bad.

“Sins of the flesh are not the most serious,” said Francis when speaking to reporters recently about Aupetit’s resignation. “It was a failing on his part, a failing against the sixth commandment, but not a total one."

“We’re all sinners,” he continued. “When the gossip grows and grows and removes someone’s good name, he cannot govern. This is an injustice. That’s why I accepted the resignation of Aupetit: not on the altar of truth but on the altar of hypocrisy.”

Francis’ support comes soon after Aupetit initially denied having the affair, saying “I poorly handled the situation with a person who was in contact many times with me.”

“Today’s sirens want to charm you with seductive and insistent messages that focus on easy gains," he continued, blaming the women instead of taking responsibility, "The false needs of consumerism, the cult of physical wellness, of entertainment at all costs. All these are like fireworks: they flare up for a moment, but then turn into smoke in the air.”