The Buzziest Shows From Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week for the Fall 2024 season is in full swing, and Paris is the fashion capital of the world for a reason. With heritage brands and couture houses that have been around for centuries, it’s simply the appropriate place to close out fashion month.



The number of fashion powerhouses is insane. Christian Dior, The Row, Dries Van Noten, Balmain, Givenchy, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Issey Miyake, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Comme des Garçons, Acne Studios, Balenciaga and more all show in the span of a week. Plus, there are newer brands like Duran Lantink, Didu, Coperni, Casablanca, Vaquera, Kiko Kostadinov, Marine Serre and Ottolinger that are all thrown into the mix. It’s quite the week.

Below, some of our picks for the buzziest Fall 2024 shows from Paris Fashion Week.

Mugler Drama In Three Acts

Creative director Casey Cadwallader never shies away from theatrics, and this season was no different. The Fall 2024 collection was shown in three-acts in a school gymnasium, complete with curtain drops and lots of dry ice. Moving away from the now ubiquitous cutout bodysuits, Cadwallader displayed a more glamorous and dressed-up side of his Mugler woman. The first act referenced the brand’s collections from the ‘80s with interpretations of sheer dresses, corsetry, tinsel gowns, leather armor, and stretch velvet. The second act included a collaboration with Canadian artist Ambera Wellmann, whose sexy paintings appeared on mini dresses and pants. And leather dominated the final, third act.

Of course, the cast was star-studded as Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Kristen McMenamy, Eva Herzigova and Farida Khelfa all walked the runway. And when the show ended, a final curtain was dropped to reveal the entire team who worked behind the scenes. Photography: Wojciech Christopher Nowak

Duran Lantink Hits the Slopes

A finalist in both 2019’s and this year’s LVMH Prize, Amsterdam and Paris-based designer Duran Lantink Fall 2024 collection was titled “Duran-ski.” Taking cues from the slopes and apres ski, the collection included tailoring mixed in with sweaters, long johns, wool socks and outerwear. But of course, it wasn’t your average gear. Leather, sheepskin and velvet were formed into exaggerated proportions, and ski sweaters were cut diagonally and stuffed with foam, turning classic pieces into something new and unknown. Photos courtesy of Duran Lantink

Balenciaga Embraces the Distractions

Before presenting his Fall 2024 collection, Demna sent a voicemail before his show basically saying that creativity is the new form of luxury because it is so scarce. Then at the venue, Les Invalides, the show notes referenced how Demna is examining his body of work, hopes to reconnect with what fashion means to him and how that all relates to founder Critobal Balenciaga. But there are a lot of distractions these days, reflected in the runway’s set made of hundreds of screens while models wore slouchy tailoring, jeans and trenches as tops and a mish mash of popular Y2K pieces like camisoles made into new items. Photos courtesy of Balenciaga

Alexander McQueen Presents a New Era