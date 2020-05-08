Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
It's Nice to Laugh
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Culture
Politics
Subscribe
Famous People

Pete Davidson Asks Fans to Stop Bringing Him Weed in Quarantine

Sandra Song
38m

Pete Davidson may be quarantining at his mom's house, however that hasn't stopped die-hard fans from flouting social distancing guidelines in order to check on him from time to time.

Last night, the comedian joined Judd Apatow on The Tonight Show to talk about his new film The King of Staten Island. However, before talking about the project itself, Davidson mentioned that he recently had an unexpected visitor show up on his doorstep bearing gifts we're not quite sure his mom would approve of.

Related | Break the Internet: Pete Davidson

According to Davidson, it all started earlier this week after he posted a seemingly innocuous promotional video for the film's VOD release.

"I mentioned that I wasn't doing drugs, that I was trying not to," he explained, "And then literally three hours later, a lady rang my doorbell with a full bag of weed and gave it to my mom and said 'I heard your son needs this.'"

Not only that, but according to E! News, Davidson told Apatow in a separate video that the woman gave him "a couple weeks' worth" of weed — though he made it clear that he didn't keep the gift.

And while we're sure Davidson appreciated the sentiment, he went on to tell The Tonight Show that he wants people to stop delivering drugs to his mom's house.

"So, if you see this, please do not do that because I will sell it," he said with a wink.

Watch him tell the anecdote for yourself, below.

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like
Music

Buscabulla on Making Club Music Through Catastrophe

Story by Ludwig Hurtado / Photography by Quique Cabanillas