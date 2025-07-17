Pete Davidson Is a Daddy Now

Welp, now everyone knows Pete Davidson has sex.

The once-tattooed comedian and his model-actress girlfriend Elsie Hewitt announced her pregnancy on Instagram in a joint post, showing off ultrasounds and Love Island memes and behind-the-scenes selfies. Why they’re “behind-the-scenes” selfies and not just regular selfies comes down to the fact they’re both famous for something or other. Selfies are just different, for people like them.

Hewitt’s accompanying caption for the sneak-peak access into their private lives read: “welp now everyone knows we had sex.”

It’s not that the caption isn’t funny. She could have gone with “so we did a thing,” or “first came love, then came you.” Even worse? “Eating [topical food item] for two,” or the very worst, “And baby makes three.” It’s just too bad for Hewitt we already know Pete Davidson has lots of sex, considering there’s a whole song about it courtesy of Ariana Grande.

Page Six reports that little birdies have tipped them off about the due date, which is “early this winter.” Sources gave various comments about their relationship to the outlet in wake of the news, like: “Pete is so excited for this next chapter. [...] His family is thrilled and can’t wait to become grandparents, aunts, etc.”

Sadly, the cat got out of the bag on the news earlier than Davidson or Hewitt likely expected. Earlier this week, she posted a set of bikini photos and videos, sparking instantaneous body commentary in the replies. One user wrote: “MG why did she get such large implants? They look extremely painful..,her skin looks so tight..sorry but I really feel for her since being a nurse and working for plastic surgeons..I mean it fits her body sizes BUT!!” Another keen observer of her breast size simply wrote, “They are so huge, did they get bigger ?” Welp, now everyone knows they did get bigger — it’s just that sex is the culprit, not a boob job.