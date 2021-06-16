Like many folks, my passport photo experience has been limited to fluorescent lit pharmacies with employees hastily taking my picture using disposable cameras somewhere in the store's corner — not exactly the most flattering shot.

That much was on my mind when Rimowa arranged for me to check out their new "Passport Studio" with the promise of an elevated photo experience. Tucked toward the back of their SoHo store in New York City, the studio is basically a fancy private photo booth with a touchscreen and excellent selfie lighting where you can time and control everything about photo.

Physical passport photos are printed on the spot and can also be sent to you digitally via email. The service, which just opened today, is complimentary and no appointment is needed. It's certainly a fun and quick alternative for travelers who need to update their soon-to-be-expired passport shots. For now it's just being offered at their SoHo store but if it takes off they'll consider opening it in more Rimowa locations.

"We're honored to open The RIMOWA Passport Studio in our latest RIMOWA store in Soho, New York," said Emelie De Vitis, CMO of RIMOWA. "For us, this new location is an exciting opportunity to continue growing the U.S. market and explore innovative ways to connect with our audience on different aspects and touchpoints of modern travel; particularly during this time of more limited mobility."

The Rimowa Passport Studio is located at 99 Prince Street in SoHo, NY.