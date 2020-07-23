Paris Hilton is bringing some "heartbreaking trauma" from her past to a new documentary in her present, called This is Paris.

"This is Paris uncovers the hidden past of the international icon," the film's description reads. "As Paris confronts the heartbreaking trauma that forged who she is today, this deeply compelling portrait tells the real story of a teenage girl desperate to escape into a fantasy and sheds new light on the Insta-fame culture that Paris helped to create."

The YouTube Originals film will supposedly feature a bombshell from Hilton's childhood that she's never talked about. The reality star said she's finally ready to reveal who she truly is, but is "nervous" and "shaky" about coming forward with her story, adding "I still have nightmares about it."

"Get ready to meet The Real Paris," The Simple Life star wrote in her Instagram teaser of the documentary.

When Hilton went on The Talk in March, she discussed becoming close with the director, who asked her so many questions about her life throughout filming. She said she "started thinking about my past and what I've been through and realized just how much it's affected my life and how I was holding on to so much trauma for so long."

Hilton said she's learned a lot about herself throughout making the film, and that she didn't really even know who she was until this year. She described the process as being very therapeutic.

"I think when people see this film, they're really going to see a different side to me than they've ever seen before," Hilton said.

This is Paris premieres on September 14 on Paris Hilton's YouTube channel.