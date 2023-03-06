Paris Hilton's memoir is almost upon us, and the excerpts are rolling in.

Hilton shared an excerpt with The Times over the weekend, in which she put a wig on Khloe Kardashian and tried to sneak her into Bar One. "One night I tried to smuggle my sister Nicky, our cousin Farrah and our friend Khloe Kardashian into Bar One," she writes in Paris: The Memoir. "Khloe and Farrah were little middle-school girls, so I did Khloe up with full makeup, a long red wig and a floppy black hat."

To complete the laughable sounding disguise, she told Khloe that she had to assume another identity before they reached the club. "I told her, 'If anyone asks, your name is Betsey Johnson.'" Farrah, meanwhile, was put in a trench coat on top of someone else's shoulders, which sounds almost too laughable to be true. Hilton continues, "We put so much effort into our disguises, we were shocked when we didn't get past the velvet rope."

It's not elaborated on further, but "cousin Farrah" is almost certainly Farrah Aldjufrie, the oldest daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. Famously, Kyle and Kathy Hilton are sisters.

Elsewhere in the excerpt, Hilton quips that she "learned the key elements of partying like a rock star" as a teenager, as well as how to "stay pretty."

The excerpt also goes into her relationship with ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon, who isn't mentioned by name but is identifiable through context clues. She says that they met when she was 18 and that he "kept pushing" her to make the now infamous 1 Night in Paris tape. Hilton writes, "He told me if I wouldn’t do it, he could easily find someone who would, and that was the worst thing I could think of — to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn’t know how to play grown-up games."

She adds that she "got hammered" beforehand and did not imagine it would leak online. "It took me a minute to make the connection to that private video. I had to close my eyes and breathe. I felt like I was going to throw up. It was inconceivable to me." Paris also says that despite pleading with Salomon to halt its release, he refused on the basis that it was worth a lot of money. "More value than my privacy, obviously. My dignity. My future. Shame, loss and stark terror swept over me."

Paris: The Memoir is out March 14.