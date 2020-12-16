Between low-rise jeans, Juicy Couture tracksuits, and True Religion everything, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild's wardrobes practically defined the style codes of the '00s. And to no surprise, that trendsetting nature runs in the family; their mother, Kathy Hilton, who possesses the same love for fashion, is not only credited for her daughters' style fortune, but also designs her own collection of high-end evening dresses, dubbed "The Kathy Hilton Collection."

Today, Maison Valentino is highlighting the Hilton family's legendary legacy in fashion with its latest Roman Stud campaign, and, well, we're sliving. The campaign features the trailblazing trio at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, a location which holds a nostalgic, sentimental value for the family. "We used to live there; it's our home away from home," Kathy told Vogue. "It was really special, especially now — I don't get to see the girls that often. They're both busy working, and Nicky has her two little girls."

The glamorous family photo shoot was a rare occurrence for the booked-and-busy Hiltons, so much so that Kathy admitted her well-established daughters were the ones coaching her on modeling. "It's been a long time since we've done a photo shoot together," she continued. "They were [real pros] telling me what to do: 'Put your leg here; put your hand on your hip.' It's interesting to see the girls not fighting over the clothes!"

The campaign itself — shot by Hilton family friend Jennifer Rovero — welcomes the new Valentino Garavani Roman Stud bag in a range of styles, including black and white nappa leather and a unique knitted silhouette. Paired with pieces from the label's resort 2021 collection, the gold-embossed bag was evidently the ideal arm candy for a girl's day at the five-star hotel. In the words of Paris herself, that's hot.