It's back to business as usual in Paris, with a stacked schedule and plenty of parties to boot. This season sees the debut of Charles de Vilmorin at Rochas, Balmain's festival celebrating Olivier Rousteing's 10th anniversary and AZ Factory's tribute to Alber Elbaz alongside 40 other designers around the world. Below, a rolling guide to what's going on at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022.

Kenneth Ize Spring 2022: Fringe, Color and Rich Patterns Photography: Luca Tombolini

It was Kenneth Ize's first show of Paris Fashion Week, held at the Palais de Tokyo. A former LVMH Prize finalist who burst on the scene in February 2020 with his take on traditional Nigerian dress and textiles (Naomi Campbell closed his show), Ize's profile has only grown multifold despite the pandemic putting a hold on live shows again. This season was arguably his most assured and confident outing yet thanks to graphic color combinations that drew ooo's and ah's from even the most minimalist of onlookers. Sweeping fringes, clashing patterns and elegant wrap garments were both elevated and playful. (A live saxophone performance by UK artist cktrl provided the meditative soundtrack.) Kudos to Ize for continuing to put his country's decadent weaving techniques on the map.

Marine Serre Spring 2022 Film: Ostal 24

Hordes of eager fans pushed and shoved to get into Marine Serre's fashion presentation in the Marais district, where tables filled with cheese boards and snacks were scattered in a vast courtyard. After guests perused through a few of the SS22 looks on mannequins, everyone gathered to see Ostal 24, a 13-minute film showcasing Serre's new collection in a series of vignettes of everyday life. A performance by musician LA Timpa closed things out. As for the clothes? There were less moon monograms and more humble house fabrics repurposed into elevated pants, dresses and shirts — Serre's show notes said that 45% of materials were recycled and 45% were regenerated, making this her most sustainable offering yet.

ALAÏA's Paris Boutique Now Includes a Café and Treatment Center Courtesy of ALAÏA

Pieter Mulier's first collection may not drop until December, but visitors at Alaïa's boutique on 5 Rue de Marignan can take part in some new offerings that are available now. The four-story space, which will house new art and design pieces, will also be home to a new café called Cafe da Rose located in the terrace in the inner courtyard serving Mediterranean cuisine with dishes from Portugal, Spain and Italy. (Azzedine was famous for hosting friends in his kitchen.) There's also a new treatment room led by Martine de Richeville, known for her regenerative and remodeling techniques inspired by oriental holistic points of view.