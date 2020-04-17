Spring is pretty much canceled at this point, but we're still holding out hope for at least some semblance of summer fun. Long days lounging by the pool, the fresh scent of tanning oil and the sip of an Aperol Spritz have never sounded more tantalizing in the wake of this global lockdown.

While we patiently wait for sunnier days ahead (and continue to stay home), Parade is bringing the magic of summer early. The affordable Gen Z brand, which launched late last year with a bang thanks to its Planned Parenthood partnership and inclusive size offerings (items start from XS to 3X), dropped a new collection of underwear today in cheerful shades of bright neon.

The corresponding campaign is equally as compelling, with images of pool floats and beach balls capturing the best part of those idyllic and warm afternoons.

"Designed before the uncertain and dark times we're living in, this collection has become a reminder and celebration of the power of lighthearted fun and bright color that carry us through," said Parade CEO and Co-Founder Cami Tellez in a statement.

"While we don't have all the answers in this uncertain time, the Dreaming of Summer collection illustrates our relentless optimism and our hope for the future ahead," she continued. "At our core, Parade believes in the power of bold and vibrant color to uplift our spirits and spark joy even from the confines of our home.""

Furthermore, the brand's ongoing #ParadeTogether initiative, which sees Parade donate $1 to Feeding America for every picture you upload in your underwear, has already raised hundreds of dollars for the organization.

The Parade Dreaming of Summer collection is available now online and starts at $9.