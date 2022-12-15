Inside PAPER and DKNY's Holiday Party With Frost Children

PAPER's downtown party with DKNY on Wednesday, December 14 was not your average holiday mixer.

Hosted in the financial district of New York City at Greek restaurant Skinos, PAPER x DKNY's winter-themed event took over two floors with everything from ice sculptures and postcards to speciality blue-colored cocktails called "Brrr!" to a giant polar bear mascot who owned the dance floor, accessorized in a DKNY scarf nonetheless.

Headlining the event was the riotous sibling-duo Frost Children, whose cyber-grunge bops turned Skino's into a full-blown tundra igloo rave. They started their set with an electro/nu-metal remix of White Lotus' internet-adored theme song from Season 2. Each Frost, with white holiday lit sunglasses and wild bleach blonde hair, head thrashed and performed their single "Fox Bop" live.

THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST opened the evening to set the tone, before Miss Madeline performed her underground pop hits "Sexy Rave Boy" and "Bass Jump." There was sassy prancing, elbow-length gloves and multiple hair flips. She closed out her set with techno anthem "Lovesick," reminiscent of Y2k euro-dance groups like Cascada and Basshunter. DJ Memphy ended the night with two Ice Spice samples, as Frost Children raved with her behind the booth.

The creative and fabulous crowd turned out for the event, sporting their best winter looks: Fur ear muffs, lace bodysuits, big puffers and lots of bleached brows.

Clara Perlmutter (AKA TinyJewishGirl) showed up in a yellow fuzzy outfit she said served "ice queen big bird," and Linux, Tommy Dorman and Mel 4Ever slayed in all black. Roz, TikTok's "JerZ Queen," looked apres-ski chic in a pink shearling fur jacket, matching her dyed-pink hair. Jack Powers and Selah Marley color co-ordinated with the "Brrr!" drink, between Power's arctic blue hair and Selah's icy get-up. Slay Rizz wore neon-pink Santa lingerie, because every holiday party needs a sexy Santa.