Panic! At The Disco Breaks Up

Panic! At The Disco, the nostalgic band responsible for the generation-defining hit "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," is calling it quits after nearly two decades.

The announcement was made on the band's official social channels on January 24, citing frontman Brendon Urie's first child as the reason he wishes to step back. "I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more," Urie wrote. "Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us."

The announcement arrives a few weeks before their UK and European tour is set to begin, possibly being their final tour. Since 2016, the band's sole member has been Urie with a cast of touring members. Their last album, Viva Las Vengeance, was released in 2022.

Urie has been a controversial figure throughout his career and has been accused of sexual harassment, racism and transphobia. Many of these things resurfaced in light of the announcement, but nonetheless fans were rightfully heartbroken.

While others rejoiced.

Hey, at least we have Fall Out Boy.