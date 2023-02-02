Pamela Anderson Addresses Controversial #MeToo Comments

Pamela Anderson is addressing her controversial comments about the #MeToo movement.

Back in 2017, the former Baywatch star faced immense backlash after appearing on the Today show, where she appeared to victim blame survivors of sexual abuse by saying “you know what you’re getting into if you go to a hotel room alone.”

“When I came to Hollywood, of course I had a lot of offers to do private auditions and things that made absolutely no sense,” Anderson told host Megyn Kelly while talking about former Hollywood power producer and convicted serial rapist, Harvey Weinstein. “[It’s] just common sense: Don’t go into a hotel room alone. If someone answers the door in a bathrobe, you know, leave.”

However, the Love, Pamela author — a survivor of childhood sexual abuse herself — later doubled down on her views in a 2018 interview with 60 Minutes Australia by saying that "feminism can go too far," all while adding that "this third wave of feminism is a bore" that "paralyzes men.”

Over the last few years though, Anderson's opinions have apparently changed, as she recently admitted that it was “a horrible thing to say" while speaking to investigative journalist Ronan Farrow for Interview magazine.

After being asked whether she felt it was "a healthy thought to introduce into the [#MeToo] dialogue" at the time, Anderson said she "could even take it a step further," explaining that she grew up surrounded by "the kind of feminism" that believes "it takes two to tango."

"Believe me, I’ve been in many situations where it’s like, 'Come in here little girl, sit on the bed.' But my mom would say, 'If someone answers the door in a hotel robe and you’re going for an interview, don’t go in. But if you do go in, get the job,'" she said. "That’s a horrible thing to say but that’s how I was."

Anderson also went on to say that she "just had this sense of value and self-worth" that "a lot of people don’t have that or they weren’t taught that," and has since taken that into account.

She continued, "Thank god for the #MeToo movement because things have changed and people are much more careful and respectful."

You can see what else Anderson had to say to Farrow about surviving Hollywood here.