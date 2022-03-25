The internet's latest Gen Z friend group — Charli D'Amelio, Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow and Avani Gregg — have made their squad official with matching finger tattoos, sharing the whole experience in a recent TikTok video.

The video, which sees D’Amelio front and center, shows the girls at a parlor getting their ink before revealing two little smiley faces for D’Amelio and Avani and hearts for Apatow and Rodrigo, all placed on the inside of their pinkies. The whole hang, which also included some wine and Tyler karaoke, sounds like the ideal situation for girls' night. After the videos of wholesome friendship content, they clearly have our best interests at heart.

Rodrigo and Apatow, who have been best friends since before the singer’s rise to fame with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, have said that they’ve been like Carrie and Samantha from Sex and the City for years, and are each others' self-proclaimed ride or dies. Apatow even lent Rodrigo, who was homeschooled, her cap and gown for a little photo opp. Gregg and d’Amelio, meanwhile, also form a media power couple in their own right and constantly appear in each others TikToks, on the red carpet, and funnily enough in Charli’s Twitter bio and all over her feed.

That’s a friendship circle we’ll all be rooting for.