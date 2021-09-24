Nina Nesbitt is here to soundtrack your downward spiral.

For many of us, the pandemic has had a profound effect on our mental health, with everything from depression to anxiety to loneliness arising to the surface. And someone who knows this well is Nesbitt, who wrote "Life's a Bitch" as a "soundtrack [her] cry dancing, smiling through the tears moments."

However, the singer-songwriter went on to add that this "anthem for powering through tough times and not taking life too seriously" came surprisingly easy, as it was written in 30 minutes with production duo Jack & Coke over Zoom. Explaining that the "stream of consciousness" song felt like something that "just poured out at the right time," Nesbitt said the track was inspired by her own proclivity to keep things to herself "until they rise to the surface," though she's now a proponent of "embracing" even the ugliest and most uncomfortable parts of you.

"It definitely represents the darker parts of the album, with a slight '80s twist," Nesbitt said before calling the accompanying horror-inspired video a "live mental breakdown," as it takes a Jekyll and Hyde approach to representing the "two sides to someone and how if you keep things bottled up, they eventually find their way out."

As such, the Wolf James-directed video follows a "Perfect Nina" character who attempts to run away from her worries in a getaway car, ignoring the red flags and pretending that everything is fine — even if she soon learns that she can't outrun her problems or the darkness that comes with them.

Watch the music video for "Life's a Bitch" and stream Nina Nesbitt's latest single, below.