Yesterday, thousands of Angelenos took to the streets for a protest in support of Black members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Organized by All Black Lives Matter, it was a powerful event that saw supporters marching for hours from Hollywood to WeHo on the day of the canceled L.A. Pride Parade — and photographer Nikko LaMere was able to capture a few of these moving moments for PAPER.

Related | Photographer Nikko LaMere Captures Los Angeles Nightlife

Shot in both color and black-and-white, LaMere said he wanted to capture the "special" energy of the All Black Lives Matter march amid continued calls for justice for Black trans and queer folks. And though advocacy was the focus of protest, as the photos remind us, it was also a unifying celebration of L.A.'s LGBTQIA+ community that included music, dancing, and performances.

"Pride wouldn't exist without the strength of a Black trans woman. Trans lives matter and to see Los Angeles show up for the All Black Lives Matter protest was something special," LaMere said. "Our community truly came together to make all of our Black LGBTQ+ sisters and brothers voices' [were] heard. As a proud Black gay man, I needed to feel that energy. "

See LaMere's photos from yesterday's protests, below.