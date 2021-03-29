Nike is not happy with Lil Nas X's blood-infused "Satan" shoes. The sportswear giant filed a lawsuit against MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based streetwear label behind the controversial sneakers, for trademark infringement and dilution, among other things, in court today just hours after the brand's 666 pairs sold out this mon

According to court papers, Nike is alleging that MSCHF's Satan shoes, which sold for over a grand, are actually customized Nike Air Max 97 shoes that they have "materially altered to prominently feature a satanic theme" and which it is doing "without Nike's approval or authorization."

MSCHF is no stranger to controversy, having created last year's viral "Jesus Shoe" made with real holy water in the sole and last month's $76,000 "Birkinstocks" made of pieces from real Hermès Birkenstock bags. But their Satan shoes — a collaboration with Lil Nas X in honor of his devil-themed music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — seem to have really struck a nerve with some conservative corners of the Internet.

The outrage stems from the apparent use of real human blood in the shoe's soles, the bronze pentagram symbol and a Bible verse that references Satan. People are also mad at Lil Nas X for his music video, where he's seen gyrating on Satan's lap. Among his critics are rapper rapper Joyner Lucas, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and athletes Trevor Lawrence and Nick Young.

In response, Lil Nas X posted a faux apology video on YouTube in response to the uproar, which was actually just a clip of him dancing with Satan. "Y'all gotta admit... the shoes hard! u cannot sit here and lie," he tweeted the day before the shoes dropped. He also posted a fake pair of sneakers with Chick-Fiil-A branding and the John 3:16 verse as a sarcastic appeasement to Christian folks.

But Nike doesn't seem to agree. The biggest issue it seems lies with the fact that some people have called for a boycott against Nike for the Satan shoes, even though the company is not associated with the sneakers. According to the Fashion Law, Nike included in their lawsuit screenshots of negative social media comments from users who claim that they "never want to purchase any Nike products in the future."

Following news of the lawsuit, Lil Nas X posted a tweet of a destitute Squidward holding a cup begging for change.