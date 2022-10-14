The queen of rap is now seen as the queen of pop, and she isn’t happy about it. After the Grammys shifted her nomination from the rap to pop category, Nicki Minaj called out the award show while simultaneously starting a feud with Latto.
With several nominations but no awards under her belt, the veteran rapper criticized The Grammys’ decision to enter “Super Freaky Girl” for Best Pop Solo performance. In her initial tweet, Minaj referenced Latto’s rap nomination for “Big Energy,” saying “If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy.” The drama between the two spiraled from there.
\u201cI have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I\u2019d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight \ud83e\udee1\u201d— Nicki Minaj (@Nicki Minaj) 1665704013
\u201cDamn I can\u2019t win for losing\u2026 all these awards/noms I can\u2019t even celebrate\u201d— BIG LATTO \ud83c\udfb0 (@BIG LATTO \ud83c\udfb0) 1665706477
Taking her complaints to Instagram, Minaj later posted a 17-minute explanatory video. In the glittery, orange-tinted clip, she said that though she wasn’t criticizing any particular song, she noticed across the music industry “a concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving for many years.”
Though Billboard was on her side tweeting about the eight-week run of “Super Freaky Girl” on the rap charts, Latto couldn’t help but take the situation personally. In a slew of tweets, which included screenshots of private DMs and recorded phone calls, the 23-year-old rapper called Minaj a “super freaky grandma” and “#40yroldbully.”
\u201cThe most recent subtweet in question\u2026 but I\u2019m finna start from the beginning #40yroldbully\u201d— BIG LATTO \ud83c\udfb0 (@BIG LATTO \ud83c\udfb0) 1665717471
\u201cBEEN subbing\u2026 super freaky grandma is married AND related to fucking rapists. You ain\u2019t gone bully me BITCH! My idol turned rival now u hating!\u201d— BIG LATTO \ud83c\udfb0 (@BIG LATTO \ud83c\udfb0) 1665721806
Latto posted private DMs between them to prove her claim that Minaj began subtweeting her back in March. Making clear that she was a Barb before the feud, with Minaj being her “dream collab,” Latto’s screenshots show Minaj saying they’re "talking in circles” before suggesting a phone call instead.
\u201cI literally named u as my dream collab multiple times in multiple interviews\u2026 like I told u otp I looked up to u\u2026 u still never answered my question about where the random shade started coming from\u201d— BIG LATTO \ud83c\udfb0 (@BIG LATTO \ud83c\udfb0) 1665720405
To give us even more tea, Latto recorded the calls and shared those too. Though not stated in the clips she shared, Latto claimed that Minaj told her that she wasn’t “flourishing,” along with calling her “little song” irrelevant.
\u201cLemme specify I\u2019m sorry. Im delusional for saying \u201cwe\u2019re\u201d (newer female rappers) are flourishing & u said no one cares about my little song LYRICS my bad. FYI I only recorded cause I KNOW who tf I\u2019m playing wit #40yroldbully\u201d— BIG LATTO \ud83c\udfb0 (@BIG LATTO \ud83c\udfb0) 1665735400
As Latto claimed she recorded the phone conversations in preparation of everything going public, Minaj hit back with the same response, emphasizing that her words were intentional. Essentially, Minaj dismissed that Latto was exposing anything with her DMs and recordings.
\u201cThe entire call from start to finish \u263a\ufe0f\u201d— Nicki Minaj (@Nicki Minaj) 1665731534
Just when it seemed like the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj feud was finally over, this is all too familiar.
