The queen of rap is now seen as the queen of pop, and she isn’t happy about it. After the Grammys shifted her nomination from the rap to pop category, Nicki Minaj called out the award show while simultaneously starting a feud with Latto.

With several nominations but no awards under her belt, the veteran rapper criticized The Grammys’ decision to enter “Super Freaky Girl” for Best Pop Solo performance. In her initial tweet, Minaj referenced Latto’s rap nomination for “Big Energy,” saying “If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy.” The drama between the two spiraled from there.

Taking her complaints to Instagram, Minaj later posted a 17-minute explanatory video. In the glittery, orange-tinted clip, she said that though she wasn’t criticizing any particular song, she noticed across the music industry “a concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving for many years.”

Though Billboard was on her side tweeting about the eight-week run of “Super Freaky Girl” on the rap charts, Latto couldn’t help but take the situation personally. In a slew of tweets, which included screenshots of private DMs and recorded phone calls, the 23-year-old rapper called Minaj a “super freaky grandma” and “#40yroldbully.”

Latto posted private DMs between them to prove her claim that Minaj began subtweeting her back in March. Making clear that she was a Barb before the feud, with Minaj being her “dream collab,” Latto’s screenshots show Minaj saying they’re "talking in circles” before suggesting a phone call instead.

To give us even more tea, Latto recorded the calls and shared those too. Though not stated in the clips she shared, Latto claimed that Minaj told her that she wasn’t “flourishing,” along with calling her “little song” irrelevant.

As Latto claimed she recorded the phone conversations in preparation of everything going public, Minaj hit back with the same response, emphasizing that her words were intentional. Essentially, Minaj dismissed that Latto was exposing anything with her DMs and recordings.

Just when it seemed like the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj feud was finally over, this is all too familiar.