Pandemic, economic collapse and massive sociopolitical movement aside, 2020 has been a strange year.

This is all to say, nothing phases us anymore so, naturally, cue Nickelback.

In what feels like an incredibly on brand move for a band that's as popular yet arbitrarily polarizing as Nickelback, the Canadian rockers have popped back into our lives with a cryptic post indicating that something is coming. Is it new music? An album? A video? A tour? (Although that seems unlikely given present circumstances.) It could be literally anything. Right now, it is a Schrodinger's box of possibilities.

In all likelihood, it probably has something to do with the band's planned 15th anniversary edition of their album, All the Right Reasons, which is set to come out October 2nd with remastered tracks, new B-sides and live versions.

Even though all of the details regarding the reissue have already been announced, the group was forced to cancel a planned tour, so it could be some sort of livestreamed show as an effort to make up for that. There has also been a documentary about the band in the works that was reportedly finished earlier this year, leaving that open as a possibility.

Regardless of whatever it may be, the timing is impeccable. In a year that seems to have thrown everything at us, at this point we might as well just throw Nickelback into the mix.

Twitter

Stream Nickelback's All the Right Reasons, below.