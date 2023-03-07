Here’s How You Can Have Nick Cannon’s Next Baby

Nick Cannon has been getting busy after welcoming twelve kids in eleven years with six women. He now enters 2023 with an urge to procreate once again. Do you have what it takes to welcome the thirteenth?

Move over MILF Manor (don't Google it), there's another convoluted game show in town and this time, Cannon is on the search for the perfect womb to incubate his next seed. Make sure you tune in to the hottest new show, Who's Having My Baby.

Hosted by none other than unexpected meme king Kevin Hart, Cannon's new show follows the classic dating show format, introducing a group of women interested in the prospect of adding to the Cannon clan. Not much else is known, and I don't know if I want more information.

Cannon has made headlines over the past few years for popping out babies left and right. In December, he welcomed his twelfth child, Halo Marie, with model Alyssa Scott. However, having kids is half the battle. The television show host and musician has expressed guilt for not being able to spend time with his children. He has said that he was "spread thin," telling Dr. David Agus, "Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children."

After being asked by Entertainment Tonight if he wants to welcome more kids, Cannon replied, “God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full.” I think protection certainly helps.

Below, watch the trailer for Who's Having My Baby With Nick Cannon which premieres this spring on E!