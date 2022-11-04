Nick Cannon is expecting yet another child.

Over the past several years, the 42-year-old entertainer has continued to add to his ever-expanding brood, fathering 10 kids with six different women. And now, it turns out he's about to welcome number 11 with 29-year-old model Alyssa Scott, as evidenced by a new maternity shoot uploaded to her Instagram on Thursday, November 3.

"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," Scott captioned one of the intimate photos, where the parents-to-be are both nude and posing together in a bathtub.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Scott revealed she was pregnant with her third child. And while she didn't specify who the father was in her initial posts, the photoshoot has now officially confirmed the speculation.

This is will be Cannon and Scott's second child together after their son, Zen, passed away at 5-months-old from a brain tumor back in December 2021. At the time, the star revealed the sad news on an episode of The Nick Cannon Show, during which he talked about being grateful for his loved ones and "embracing every moment" with Zen.

"I didn't know how I was going to handle today, but I wanted to grieve with my family. [But] you can’t heal until you feel," as Cannon said, later adding that "you never know what someone is going through."

"Hug your family. Kiss somebody," he continued. "Tell them you love them."

In addition to his children with Scott, Cannon shares 6-year-old Golden Sagon, 22-month-old Powerful Queen and 6-week-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell. Not only that, but Cannon has a 3-month-old named Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and newborn Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. He is also the father to two sets of twins, 11-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 16-month-olds Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with their third child.

Check out the maternity shoot via Scott's Instagram below.