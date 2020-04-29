Netflix Is Already Making a Show About Quarantine

Netflix has become the first streaming service to announce a show about quarantine. It was only a matter of time, but tough luck HBO! Social Distance is a new anthology series "about the experience of living in social distance." Getting a head start on the IRL film and TV industry, the show will be "scripted and shot with crews working remotely and talent will film themselves."

Hm, we're all living this reality, do we need to relive it on the small screen, except with hotter people baking banana bread and crying on Zoom? Maybe viewers will give it a chance, given the show's under the care of the creative team behind Orange Is The New Black. Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Hilary Weisman Grahm, and Blake McCormick will all executive produce.

"Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing," the EPs write in a statement. "We've been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.

Based on their description, Social Distance will take a High Maintenance approach to the many characters of the pandemic. "The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same," they add. "Through a broad spectrum of tales and moment, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture the time."

They also assure us that no TV writers will be harmed in the making of Social Distance: "We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To Create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe. Writers never physically meet during the writing process."

No word on a release date, but here's hoping we're not still in quarantine by the time we watch it.