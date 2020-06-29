New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will take place on August 30 at Barclays Center as the state nears the July 6 date for Phase Three reopening.

The popular live show, however, likely will not be featuring packed crowds, instead opting for "limited or no audience" in accordance with local health and safety guidance.

In late May, Variety reported that MTV was already in conversation with several health and government agencies regarding the safest way to hold the 36th annual awards show.

"We're exploring with government officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center," an MTV spokesperson wrote in a statement. "The health of everyone involved remains our No. 1 priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music's biggest night to audiences everywhere."

The decision to move the MTV VMAs comes after the network announced that it would cancel this year's Movie and TV Awards, and will opt to move the event from June to December in the coming years.

Hosting the program doesn't come without its risks. While New York has seen a reduction in COVID-19 cases, many states nationwide are seeing exponential increases: 10 states saw record case numbers during the week of June 15. and Florida may be on track to become the epicenter of the coronavirus in the US.

Cuomo's announcement about the VMAs can be viewed near the 12:30 minute mark below:

Full details on the show have yet to be announced by MTV, but live events during the pandemic have already faced backlash. The news comes after outrage following two country music performances this weekend featuring mostly mask-less attendees. Chris Lane and Chris Janson posted videos of separate events; Janson headlined Hwy 30 Music Fest in Filer, Idaho, which reportedly hosted over 2,800 attendees.