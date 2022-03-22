Spring break in Miami, Florida is getting a crackdown after a state emergency stemming from recent shootings. There’s going to be no fun past midnight. The Miami Herald reports that Miami Beach will be imposing a 12 AM curfew that starts on Thursday, March 24 due to two shootings that injured five people.

"Over the last two nights, five innocent people were shot in our streets,” said Mayor Dan Gelber during a press conference on Monday, March 21. Speaking about the crowds of people in town for spring break, which undoubtedly has caused some of the friction that makes these situations possible, Gelber added, "We don’t ask for it, promote it or encourage it. We just endure it."

The newly imposed curfew will take place this upcoming Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12 AM to 6 AM, and will encompass the entirety of the popular South Beach tourist destination.

Miami's temporary curfew is only three days for a reason. City Manager Alina Hudak is only able to issue emergency orders for 72-hour periods, but there’s already a formal request in the works to extend it for much longer.

Gelber made it clear that he’s frustrated about the impact that spring break has on the city of Miami. Year after year, people crowd in the area and cause a ruckus. Speaking in the press conference, Gelber provided some thoughts about spring break and protecting the people that live in the city year-round.

"I know this might be happening all over the country, as I've seen on some national reports, but frankly that doesn't make anybody feel better right here," Gelber said about the shootings. "Because this is our city, and we cannot allow it to descend into this kind of chaos and disorder."

He continued, "We don’t want spring break here, but they keep coming. People keep coming here in large numbers, such large numbers that it creates an almost impossible situation for our police."