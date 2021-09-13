Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor reportedly got into it at the 2021 VMAs.

According to TMZ, sources said the two had a scuffle on the red carpet after the UFC fighter tried to shake MGK's hand and get a photo, which the musician declined. However, things apparently got heated after MGK said something to McGregor and pushed him, leading the injured sports star to stumble backwards, drop his cane and spill his drink.

As a result, McGregor allegedly threw the remainder of his drink on MGK and girlfriend Megan Fox, who was standing nearby, which was also captured on video by a fan. And while security was eventually able to pry the two apart, a drenched Fox can be seen walking away with an assistant before speaking with her beloved.

"They scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again," another insider told Page Six, explaining that the photographers said they would "boycott Conor because they were worried MGK and Megan wouldn't walk."

That said, the publication reported that a representative for McGregor denied the scuffle happened by saying he "only fights fighters," thoughTMZ's source conveyed that McGregor didn't "understand what the issue was, and was surprised by how he was treated."

MGK's reps have yet to respond.

