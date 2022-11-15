Melissa Joan Hart wants to clear some things up.

It all started late last week when Instagram's go-to celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, stirred the pot by posting an anonymous claim about the actress' alleged feud with none other than Lena Dunham.

"Can confirm that MJH has it out for Lena Dunham," the submission read, adding that the two go way back, as Dunham's father was old friends with the creator of Nickelodeon's hit sitcom, Clarissa Explains It All, in which Hart played the titular character.

"They've been frenemies for a long time," the source alleged, before mentioning a supposed "dinner party fight about child drag queens," which they called "just one piece of the puzzle."

"Melissa has a knack for alienating people in her life-they disappear like magic. Her views are controversial (and chaotic) and she gets really argumentative about them," they continued, likely referencing Hart's conservative Christian views. "I didn't see the Instagram story but it's common knowledge in both of their circles that they've been beefing for a while."

Not only that, but DeuxMoi also posted a second submission from another person claiming Anjelica Huston — who Hart directed in The Watcher in the Woods — once said “very nasty things” about the Girls creator at a party, which they speculated was due to their friendship.

However, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star recently took to her own Instagram to dispel the rumors after "numerous friends" asked about the so-called "rivalry," saying they "have no 'beef.'"

"And as far as I remember we haven't even had the pleasure of meeting let alone having enough of a relationship to warrant any time to discuss drag queens," Hart wrote in a Instagram post featuring screenshots of the two submissions, prior to warning fans about falling for "flashy links" that "give you hot gossip that doesn't exist."

"I'm a fan of Lena's work and all that she does to support females in our industry and hope to share a latte someday," she continued, before concluding, "Please be careful not to get caught up in the hateful rhetoric of these sites that promote division and spew crap to make a profit."

While Dunham has yet to comment on the rumors, you can read Hart's Instagram statement on the matter below.