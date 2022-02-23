Megan Thee Stallion’s going head-to-head with her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, following the release of her November project Something For Thee Hotties. There’s now a discrepancy over how to classify the body of work, which she and her team believe should be an album, but the label has designated as a mixtape.

A mixtape typically won’t have all new and original production, but Meg’s latest project does. While it was a collection of B-sides and singles, it was all original, with Meg (of course) doing all the heavy lifting. The label, though, disagrees. In her new suit, according to Billboard, Megan alleges that the label told her two months after the release that Something For Thee Hotties didn’t qualify as an album, thus not counting toward her contract’s “Minimum Recording Commitment.”

In her defense, Megan stated that the only “album” requirement in her contract was that a project be at least 45 minutes long. Something For Thee Hotties is exactly 45 minutes and two seconds long. In her lawsuit, she’s requesting the classification of the project be changed to an album, thus counting toward her contract requirement.

There’s speculation that the label wants to keep Meg locked in her contract as long as possible, which isn’t out of the realm of possibility. The rapper and the label have been at odds for awhile, with Meg even alleging in 2020 that 1501 Certified Entertainment wouldn’t let her release new music and refused to renegotiate her contract, per Pitchfork. She said on Instagram Live at the time, “When I signed, I didn't really know what was in my contract ... I was young. I think I was, like, 20, and I ain't know everything that was in my contract."

She sued them then, getting a judge to allow her to drop Suga right after, and then again in 2021 over the release of her BTS "Butter" remix. Meg was, again, granted an injunction by a judge to drop the song. According to Pitchfork, the court filing stated that 1501 “recently engaged and will continue to engage in conduct preventing the release of [Megan Thee Stallion’s] new music.”