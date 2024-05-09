The After: Inside Richie Akiva's Met Gala Party With Ray-Ban
Story and photography by Matt Weinberger
May 09, 2024
Hosted by Doja Cat, Vetements' Guram Gvasalia, Janelle Monáe, Serena Williams, Teyana Taylor and Rita Ora, The After with Ray-Ban was the after party of all Met Gala after parties — and undoubtedly the place to be on Monday night. It felt like everyone was there: DJs including Zack Bia, Hank, Kaytranada, Tunez, and Uncle Waffles ripped the decks throughout the evening, keeping the crowd pumped and busy on the dance floor of Casa Cipriani.
Winnie Harlow showed up ready to rock alongside Teyana Taylor, who captivated the space with her charisma and positive energy. Lil Nas X bounced and boogied through the crowd. Lana Del Rey looked absolutely mesmerizing, dressed in a custom gown by Alexander McQueen. She introduced me to her hairstylist, Anna Cofone, who was wearing a matching look. Jaden Smith later arrived with a full entourage.
Gashi was there in one of his signature New York Yankees cowboy hats. Louis Hamilton pulled up, keeping a more relaxed profile after a solid performance over the weekend at the Miami Grand Prix. PAPER cover girl Camilla Cabello was hanging around. Doja Cat and Guram Gvasalia continued their streak of public appearances, quickly becoming an inseparable force of fashion and creativity. NYC Mayor Eric Adams also had his fair share of fun, maintaining his reputation as a politician who loves a good time.
Leonardo DiCaprio made an appearance. I snapped a quick photo of him, which he asked me not to share. While I won’t be publishing the photo, I can assure you he looked very handsome. Sam Smith was surrounded by by a gaggle of cuties, giving warm embraces to all their friends. Overall, everyone in attendance seemed to be having a blast as some of the biggest minds in fashion, music and media came together to party.
Also, the fashion: Rich the Kid had a white fur headpiece on, while Alton Mason rocked a fur scarf. Winnie Harlow's tank had “no bra” written on it and designer Kim Shui wore a cute pink corset over a yellow sheer top, bringing a bit of coquette-chic energy to the room. Odell Beckham Junior sported a denim jacket, the universal material that never goes out of style. All black everything seemed to be popular, with Ne-Yo, Evan Mock, Daniel Lee, Usher and Storm Reid opting for blackout fits. Lizzo came with some color, though, in bright purple and Janelle Monáe brought the camp with her googly-eyed dress.
Kaytrana hung with his friends at a side table, before eventually hopping up on stage. Zach Bia took over and made the crowd roar. Alton Mason hopped into a dance circle alongside Usher, who had just finished hosting his own party elsewhere in the city. At one point a passing influencer tripped over something and nearly knocked Cardi B to the ground, but she stayed strong, shrugging off the accident and continuing to party. With everyone rolling up into the wee hours of the night, Casa Cipriani raged on well past 5 AM.
Photography: Matt Weinberger
