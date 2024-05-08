Jean Paul Gaultier, Shayne Oliver Group and SSENSE Partied at the Strip Club

After the Met Gala, Jean Paul Gaultier and Shayne Oliver Group hosted a lit party with SSENSE at the Midtown strip club Sapphire to celebrate the launch of the new collaboration between the two brands.

Only the coolest fashion kids, downtown legends and celebrities were in attendance to celebrate the collection launch with Grey Goose cocktails in hand as bottle girls in catsuits handed out tequila shots. Everyone was also graced with a special performance by JT, who performed her new singles, including "OKAY" and "Alter Ego." DJ sets from Elvin Tavarez, Danny Castañeda, Telfar Clemens, Dangerous Rose and LSDXOXO carried the rest of the night.

Notable attendees included A$AP Ferg, Michèle Lamy, Simone Rocha, Eartheater, Clermont Twins, Queen Latifah, Rich the Kid, Teezo Touchdown, Rachel Sennott, Jazzelle Zanaughtti, Rowan Blanchard, Richie Shazam, Ella Emhoff, Lourdes Leon, Willy Chavarria, Sophia Lamar and more. See how it all went down at the strip club, below.