The 2024 Met Gala has officially come and gone, but we're still thinking about all the hype seeing celebrities heading out from The Mark Hotel for their big night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as their appearances at the afterparties that were happening all around Manhattan. FKA Twigs had a VIP party at BOOM at the Standard Hotel, where she performed on the bar and announced new music, while Emily Ratajkowski hosted "Apres Met 2," presented by WSA, alongside Carlos Nazario, Francesco Risso, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez and Renell Medrano.

To document the evening, photographer Vincenzo Dimino hit up all of the hottest spots before and after the official Met Gala to snap all of your favorite faces with his newly-released Fuji Instax Mini 99 on Fuji film. Among the incredible icons snapped were Lana Del Rey, Tyla, Bad Bunny, Michelle Yeoh, Charli XCX, Willow Smith, Omar Apollo, Sam Smith, Jack Harlow, Usher and so many more.

Below, check out 59 snapshots of all your favorite faces at the Met Gala 2024 afterparties.