It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks, below.

Houston Kendrick and Chika - "Ugly Vybes" Birmingham, Alabama musician Houston Kendrick links with fellow Alabaman Chika on this hypnotic, genreless gem that’s soulful while maintaining a current of anxiety.

Charli XCX - "360" Charli XCX’s latest Brat single pays tribute to the cool girls providing inspiration on moodboards everywhere, nodding to Julia Fox and more with the right balance of flippant and fierce.

Snow Strippers - "Chained Up" Kind of weird that it’s taken Snow Strippers this long to interpolate “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites," right?



Beabadoobee - "Take A Bite" The first single from Beabadoobee’s Rick Rubin-produced new album is darkly-toned and deeply catchy, Beatrice Lau’s precision-engineered hooks cutting through the lush production like butter.



Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us" How do you emphatically win a beef with rap’s biggest hitmaker? Write the kind of slick earworm he hasn’t produced in a long time. “Not Like Us” is dark listening, but it’s also outrageously fun.



Ice Spice - "Gimme A Light" The loud, aggressive “Gimme A Light” recalls Ice Spice’s early singles, on which she would basically yell her raps over famous samples. The formula still works – “Gimme A Light” is brutally effective.

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X - "HE KNOWS" It might not be as outrageously weird as “I LUV IT”, but “HE KNOWS” is still a fun, strange new direction for Camila Cabello. I’m on board in a big way!



Two Shell - "gimmi it" “gimmi it” is a total assault on the senses, and I can’t wait to listen at least 12 times a week this summer.



Bb trickz and Kevin AMF - "Jálale alv" This slinky dembow track plays like a little sister to Rosalía and Tokischa’s “Linda," Belize Kazi proving she has just as much of an acid tongue as either of those stars.



Shannon & The Clams - "What You're Missing" Rockabilly melancholy from Shannon and the Clams’ The Moon Is Waiting In The Wrong Place, a heartbreaking record that’s still raucous when it needs to be.



Mabel and Shygirl - "Look at My Body Pt. II “Look At My Body” is slinky and sleazy in a deeply appealing way, its third-act guitar solo evoking trashy '90s and 2000s pop.