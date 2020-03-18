Matty Healy is refusing to apologize for a post he made about indie creatives in self-isolation.

On Tuesday, The 1975 frontman took to his Twitter to crack a joke about artists asking for support amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Stop telling people to support you we don't want your EP and zine bundle now Laura," Healy wrote in the since-deleted tweet, "We're going to die."

Naturally, Healy's glib approach toward the struggles of other artists — particularly those who aren't as "privileged" as he is — rubbed fans the wrong way. After all, as many pointed out, widespread self-isolation and all of the coronavirus-related event cancelations have drastically affected the financial security of many independent artists and we should be doing all we can to support them.

Imagine being so privileged that you tweet shit like this then just casually delete it and not say anything else and think no one would notice or care. Matty Healy can relate. pic.twitter.com/or6mogOvNt — Emilee ⚡️ (@goslowrango) March 17, 2020

"Ignore whatever the fuck matty healy is on right now," as one person wrote. "Support small artists!!! pre save their eps, talk about them!!! commission from them!! even just moral support ffs, this is a time where humanity should come together to help each other even in small ways."

ignore whatever the fuck matty healy is on right now, support small artists!!! pre save their eps, talk about them!!! commission from them!! even just moral support ffs, this is a time where humanity should come together to help each other even in small ways — shy 204!!!!! (@ribsrtough) March 17, 2020

matty healy be like 'stop being poor just be privileged like me 😌' — ellie 59% (@dunathema) March 17, 2020

Really interesting take! pic.twitter.com/N9HThhW2hl — Pom Pom Squad ! (@pompomsquad) March 17, 2020

Matty Healy is the most self righteous privileged prick pic.twitter.com/6cJk8n47dl — abbie🌹 (@abbcarrington) March 17, 2020

matty healy and the government : pic.twitter.com/0LJSZaCqrw — hollie🌏🌹 (@hollieh0llie) March 17, 2020

matty healy after proving he's a terrible human being for the 5738 time pic.twitter.com/Do2FnsPPTr — urtė (@brrghter) March 17, 2020

Stop telling people to support you we don’t want your EP and zine bundle right now Laura we’re going to die https://t.co/oxmTlGpv25 — á (@wondrwhy) March 17, 2020

Following the tweet's deletion, Healy followed up by writing, "I deleted my joke incase anybody anywhere got offended." However, in response to a fan's critique of his non-apology, Healy later clarified that he was "not sorry," just "bored."

I deleted my joke incase anybody anywhere got offended 👌🏼 — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) March 17, 2020

I’m not sorry I’m just bored — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) March 17, 2020

Not only that, but Healy continued to double down on his defense, by writing that it was "a joke about the current narrative on social media NOT a serious comment on the economic status of aspiring artists."

"To make that jump is dramatic and ridiculous in my opinion," he continued, before adding, "And I'm not going to keep apologizing about everything cos Twitter says so."

See Healy's response, below.

It was a joke about the current narrative on social media NOT a serious comment on the economic status of aspiring artists - to make that jump is dramatic and ridiculous in my opinion and I’m not going to keep apologising about everything cos twitter says so https://t.co/FBqfA53MCF — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) March 17, 2020