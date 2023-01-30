Marie Kondo Is Giving Up on Tidying Up

The queen of clean is retiring her crown. Marie Kondo, who rose to fame as an organizational expert, is as messy as the rest of us.

After three kids, keeping things clean is no longer a priority (or reality) as Kondo disclosed during the book tour for her newest book: Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life.

“Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times,” Kondo said at the event as reported by The Washington Post. “I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home.”

Kondo first rose to prominence a few years ago as a professional picker-upper. Her message was simple: decide which objects in your life “spark joy” and do away with the rest. Coining her approach "the KonMari Method," Kondo’s notoriety grew with the success of her Netflix original shows Tidying Up with Marie Kondo and Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo.

But tidying up is no longer sparking joy for the young mother. Her aspirational Pinterest-perfect life has suddenly become all the more relatable.

“I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me,” she explained.

In her new book, Kondo is exploring the Japanese concept of kurashi, or “way of life” to expand the concept of “sparking joy” beyond clean-up time. So while we might be off the hook for our messy apartments, Kondo wants to clean up the messiness in our everyday lives.

She might have her hands full with family, but she’s still got her work cut out for her there!