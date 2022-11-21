Is Margot Robbie finally free from her critically panned Chanel contract? Fashion TikTok is certainly rejoicing at the possibility.

On Saturday, the Amsterdam actress surprised viewers when she arrived at this year’s Governors Awards in Los Angeles in a slinky, reptilian green gown by Bottega Veneta. As commentators posited, the look appeared to be the start of a new fashion era for Robbie — one that is not marked by ruffles, sailor stripes, tulle and bronze buttons.

Robbie was named brand ambassador for the Parisian house in 2018. For years, the internet has heckled her outfits from behind their computer screens, beseeching her stylist Kate Young to #freeher from her Chanel contract. They’ve even begged Robbie to fire Young.

A Betches TikTok pokes fun at the dreaded Chanel contract. “We have a binding contract with Kristin Stewart for the next 10 years,” jokes the comedian, pretending to plan Red Carpet looks for the various ambassadors. “Remember last year’s Oscars when we put Margot Robbie in that floral dress that looked like she was attending a frat party day drink?” she asks. “Now that’s the energy we need to channel!”

Self-appointed TikTok fashionistas agree emphatically. “I cannot let this stunning woman go down the red carpet at the GOLDEN GLOBES wearing another dress that looks like it’s from Forever 21,” says TikTok user @leminagluestick. “It’s giving us salt, and Margot is cumin, honey. Where is the spice?”

The spice was found over the weekend at the Governors Awards, courtesy of a sexy and ethereal outfit from Bottega Veneta‘s Resort 2023 collection — a moss green asymmetrical Grecian number, ruched and cut out at the hip. For glam, Kate Young kept it simple — ‘90s sleek straight hair, neutral-toned makeup, golden cuff bangles and a belt of exposed skin.

Last night, the TikTok community cheered with appreciation for Robbie’s new style and the end of Chanel’s colonial ivories, darling pearls and matronly silhouettes. This is the second look from the Italian fashion house this past week that got fans excited. On November 16, the Suicide Squad actress was photographed leaving a New York City hotel in a model-off-duty blazer, white tank top, and pop-of-color Bottega woven “Intrecciato” bag.

Indeed, the past few weeks have shown what a future would look like without Robbie’s exclusive contract with Chanel. Maybe now she won’t have to fire controversial stylist Kate Young.