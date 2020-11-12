Maren Morris won the award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 Country Music Awards and in her acceptance speech, she gave a shoutout to Black female artists for their contributions to country music. When she took the stage to snag her third award of the night, the singer kicked things off by acknowledging the people around her.

"I love you so much, all the women in this category," she began. "Oh my God, I'm really going to try not to curse. Sorry if I do. I'm really not going to. Thank you so much to my team. I have a lot of people to thank, and they're the typical ones that lift me up and make this dream come true with me."

Afterwards, Morris took her time to then acknowledge the Black women that have trailblazed the way for her. "But there are some [people] in my mind that I want to give recognition to because I'm just a fan of their music, and they're as country as it gets," she said. "I just want them all to know how much we love them back."

Morris specifically named Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Brittney Spencer and Rhiannon Giddens. "There are so many amazing Black women that pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre," she continued, "and I know they're going to come after me, and they've come before me, but you make this genre so, so beautiful. I hope you know that we see you. Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer in this genre."

She ended her speech with a warm send-off to everyone. "This has just been the most magical night," she said. "Thank you, country music, this means the world. Thank you."