Madonna Is Going on Tour With Bob the Drag Queen

For four decades, Madonna has given us countless hits, game-changing music videos, fashion statement after fashion statement, some objectively odd advice and plenty of show-stopping moments worthy of the title "Queen of Pop."It feels like we're well due for a proper Madonna retrospective — and what better way to do so than with a world tour?

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of her music career, Madonna has announced that she will emark on a career-spanning Celebration tour beginning this summer. Spanning 35 cities across North America and Europe, the world tour is set to kick off in July and hit up every major city stadium from Vancouver to Amsterdam. Madonna, who may or may not have come out as gay in a TikTok a few months ago, will be joined by Bob the Drag Queen as an opener across all dates.

As an homage to her 1991Truth or Dare documentary, the tour announcement arrives alongside a Nuno Xico–directed visual that sees Madonna host an all-star dinner party with a sexual twist. From Amy Schumer being asked to demonstrate how she eats her husband's ass (spoiler alert: she doesn't) to Diplo dipping his balls in his margarita and Madonna slipping Jack Black the tongue, the announcement video has that same level of semi-deranged energy a party gets as it works its way into the early hours of the morning and everyone's had a few drinks (albeit with celebrity cameos from Eric Andre, Lil' Wayne, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Judd Apatow and more). Eventually, the game of innuendo-riddled Truth Or Dare comes back around to Madge herself, with Schumer daring her to revisit her entire discography in a new world tour. Though it's a Herculean undertaking, Madonna is naturally up for the challenge.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement. In addition to the tour, Warner Music Group has announced plans to “revisit the groundbreaking music that made [Madonna] an international icon," including “expansive deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums” and “unique releases for special events.” The first of these projects is a new remix album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, set to arrive this August.

Check out the announcement video and full list of Celebration Tour dates below.

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena



THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

