Getting Louis Vuitton Ready With Jack Innanen

For Louis Vuitton's Spring 2025 men's collection, Creative Director Pharrell celebrated humanity and the things that connect us all at La Maison de l’UNESCO, constructed in 1958 in the name of uniting humanity in world peace through culture.

Invited to the show was Jack Innanen, a 25-year-old Canadian comedian, actor and online personality known for his viral comedy sketches and sense of style. In 2019, Innanen started producing videos on TikTok after sharing sketches on Snapchat for friends while studying physics and astronomy at the University of Toronto.

Today, Innanen is producing videos for more than three million followers and has delved into the fashion world by collaborating with brands like Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, Acne Studios, Coach and more. Most recently, Innanen was cast as one of the leads of FX‘s ensemble comedy pilot Snowflakes. Innanen documented his experience at the show for PAPER in an exclusive photo diary. Click through the gallery, below, to follow along.

On est là! Please join me, Monsieur Jack Innanen, as we get ready for the Louis Vuitton Spring 2025 show!