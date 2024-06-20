The Buzziest Shows From Men's Fashion Week in Europe

Just as summer kicks off, so does another fashion month in Europe for another round of menswear shows.

The spring 2025 shows start in London, travel to Italy (Florence for Pitti Uomo and then Milan), and finally finish in Paris. This season's biggest moments so far were Alessandro Michele debut for Valentino with a Resort 2025 collection that included both women's and menswear, Pharrell's latest Louis Vuitton show, Walter van Beirendonck's cheeky collaboration with G-Star RAW and yet another avant-garde moment from Rick Owens at Palais de Tokyo.

Below, check out highlights from the men's Spring 2025 shows in Europe, and keep checking back for more updates.

Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Finds Its Humanity

For Louis Vuitton spring 2025 men's collection, creative director Pharrell celebrated humanity and the things that connect us all. Just consider the setting: La Maison de l’UNESCO, constructed in 1958 in the name of uniting humanity in world peace through culture. The show opened with a movie directed by the creative collective Air Afrique — an African-French cultural platform dedicated to the expansion of Afro-diasporic arts, conversations and knowledge — who also collaborated on graphics and patterns for the collection featured in the film. Designed in the plethora of skin tones of everyone around the globe, the clothing reflected different archetypes of travelers while introducing a new line of soft leather goods. Withe Olympics soon to begin — and more than clothing, shoes, bags and accessories, Pharrell's show served as reminder to find our shared humanity. As the opening film said, "You are the future. The world is your oyster. It’s up to you to reinvent it. It’s up to you to reimagine it." Photos courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Rick Owens Goes to Church