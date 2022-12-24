Lottie Moss Got a Face Tattoo After Years of Being 'Controlled'

Model Lottie Moss is revealing the rationale behind her new face tattoo.

In a new piece for Glamour UK, the 24-year-old creator and Kate Moss' younger half-sister talked about struggling with substance abuse and her mental health, as well as how it colored her recent decision to get the word "Lover" inked on her left cheek.

As Lottie explained, it all started with "a journey of self-discovery" that she started after leaving rehab, which saw her spending "a lot of time in Bali, surrounded by nature, reading alone or spending time with like-minded people."

"[I was] learning to love myself again while finally being free from my former life,” she said about the lead-up to her "impulsive" beauty statement. “That’s why I decided to get my face tattoo; the word ‘lover’ under my eye."

She went on to recall her time in the fashion industry, which was an intense and pressure-filled experience that drove her into a "deep depression," resulting in a "mental breakdown" that convinced her to take a step back from modeling.

"After years of being so controlled, it was my way of expressing that I am free," Lottie said prior to detailing the empowerment she now feels as an OnlyFans creator, adding that she was "no longer controlled."

Earlier this month, the star — who also recently made headlines for her opinions on the "nepo baby" controversy — debuted her face tattoo in a TikTok where she admitted to being a little tipsy.

“This could have gone without doing but I actually don’t mind it so it’s here to stay now," Lottie said at the time before jokingly telling her followers to not drink. "We’re going to learn to love it. The world’s going to learn to love it. My mom’s going to learn to love it hopefully."

You can Lottie's entire Glamour UK piece here.