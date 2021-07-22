Lana Del Rey fans aren't too happy with Lorde and Jack Antonoff.

It all started yesterday when the Kiwi artist shared her latest Solar Power single, "Stoned at the Nail Salon." Shortly after its release though, Lana stans noticed that there were some striking sonic similarities between Lorde's new offering and Chemtrails Over the Country Club's "Wild at Heart."

After all, Jack has a long history of working with both Lana and Lorde. However, on the heels of recent claims about Lorde's "Solar Power" title track sounding a lot like George Michael's "Freedom '90" — despite receiving his estate's blessing — it seems like Lana fans are also now taking to Twitter to voice their displeasure and accuse Jack of "recycling" his melodies.

"Same key and all," as one fan said alongside a side-by-side comparison of the two songs. "He really didn't even try I hate him so much."

jack antonoff after recycling lana’s production to lorde’s new album pic.twitter.com/6AZSjEwlIk — quin ☭ (@0800surfnoir) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, others turned the accusation into memes and started posting reaction GIFs joking about how he was out of ideas and "gave" Lorde Lana's instrumental.

jack antonoff produced albums: pic.twitter.com/T7xkG2Yhh7 — samir (#1 ys stan) (@samipokanikan) July 21, 2021

jack antonoff at the new ideas store pic.twitter.com/ytH2vJKtwt — roro (effie trinket akgae)🧚🏾 (@fuglibetty) July 21, 2021

Lana to Lorde when she finds out about stoned at the nail salon pic.twitter.com/gyy87UDXL0 — Max🌕 (@sukitwerk) July 21, 2021

Lana seeing jack antonoff give the instrumental of stoned at the nail salon to lorde instead: pic.twitter.com/y93egp2oI1 — 𝔦'𝔪 ❍ 𝔟𝔦𝔱𝔠𝔥𝔢𝔰 (@adumbjan) July 21, 2021

Jack Antonoff producing all these albums https://t.co/6TmIL1aFfR — B (@poopycowboy) July 21, 2021

That said, the backlash also led others to point out that all the finger-pointing highlighted the ongoing problem of people "[removing] any and all agency... female artists" have in terms of "their art," as the discourse mainly centered Jack's production on the songs.

i have a serious problem with the way jack antonoff’s production is spoken about in a way that removes any and all agency the female artists he works with enact in their art — paige hettinger (@404paigenotfnd) July 21, 2021

also, why are these people acting like these girls don’t have a choice for what music to put out? they’re not forced to work with him or use his music on their albums lmao stans need to blame their faves — Lexi Davidson (@LexiForSenate) July 21, 2021

Lorde, Lana and Jack have yet to comment on the accusations.