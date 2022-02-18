Logan Paul has his sights set on the Oval Office.

On a recent episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast, the 26-year-old YouTuber revealed he wants to run for president of the United States once he turns 35, which is the minimum age requirement.

The declaration came after Paul floated the possibility of suing boxer Floyd Mayweather over cash payment for a match from last June, leading the multimillionaire and his cohorts to talk about how society, from the legal system to the tax codes, favoring the wealthy. So Paul, as a champion of the people, obviously took this moment to say, "I really do think I'm going to make a run for president when I'm 35." And the first policy he'd want to enact?

“I don’t know, I have to do more research," he said, before saying the only thing he did know for sure was that podcast cohost, Mike Majlak, wouldn't be his running mate. "But I think I could do some seriously good shit that is so necessary, and in my head feels inevitable but someone has to do it.”

Granted, this isn't the first time the controversial content creator has talked about the idea, as he previously said in 2020 that he wanted to run for president and thinks he'd "probably be a very good" one at that. Because a guy who just got scammed out of $3.5 million over Pokémon cards definitely has the decision making skills needed to be the leader of the free world.

Listen to Paul talk about his presidential bid below around the 1-hour mark.